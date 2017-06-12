AEye Announces $16 Million Series A Funding from Kleiner Perkins, Airbus Ventures and Intel Capital

Company's Advanced Vision Systems Promote Safe and Reliable Augmented and Autonomous Intelligence for the Aviation, Auto and Heavy Industries )-- AEye Inc, a robotic vision pioneer, today announced the close of a $16 million series A venture round from Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Airbus Ventures, Intel Capital, Tyche Partners and others. AEye's advanced vision system is the first to "pre-fuse" solid state LiDAR with computer vision, enabling newfound vision intelligence in autonomous vehicles.

