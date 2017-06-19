a Uk VC has shrugged off Brexit and raised a 160 million to invest in tech startups
Venture capital firm Draper Esprit has raised a further A 160 million to invest in European startups , shrugging off concerns that Brexit has made it harder for UK VCs to raise significant amounts of capital. The dual-listed investment firm announced on Friday that it has raised A 100 million on the London and Dublin stock exchanges.
