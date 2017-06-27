A Canadian venture capital firm is pa...

A Canadian venture capital firm is paying entrepreneurs to relocate and become citizens

Sharma is the CEO and cofounder of Extreme Venture Partners, a Canadian VC firm that recently assembled a fund for paying startup founders and their families to relocate to Toronto. Upon arrival, they'll receive seed funding, guidance on beginning their new Canadian life, and the opportunity to get on the fast-track for citizenship.

