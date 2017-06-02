19 Silicon Valley VCs On The Startups...

19 Silicon Valley VCs On The Startups That Interest Them - Sramana Mitra

Entrepreneurs looking to learn the lay of the land of Silicon Valley venture capitalists will learn a lot by listening to these 30-minute podcast interviews with this varied group of investors. Susan Mason, Aligned Partners - General Partner of Aligned Ventures, Susan talks about the dysfunctions of the broader venture capital model, and what her firm is doing to address those.

Chicago, IL

