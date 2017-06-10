10 Hot Startups That Raised VC Fundin...

10 Hot Startups That Raised VC Funding In May

In a month that saw the outbreak of the massive WannaCry cyberattack, up-and-coming cybersecurity vendors were doing more than just fighting ransomware -- a number of them were also hauling in new funding. Our list of the top 10 IT industry funding announcements in May includes deals for seven companies operating in the cybersecurity realm.

Chicago, IL

