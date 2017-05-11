Wing Venture Capital Launches Its Dat...

Wing Venture Capital Launches Its Data-First 50 List of AI-Powered Business Applications

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Customer Interaction Solutions

Wing Venture Capital announced today that it has published its inaugural list of 50 young companies pioneering the development of Data-First business software applications. Collectively, these startups have raised $1.8 billion of venture funding to pursue their mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Apr 28 JamesPearce 453
Prestamo (Jan '12) Apr 21 Asia Pacific 226
loan update Apr '17 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr '17 richardx 6
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar '17 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
Poll Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10) Feb '17 Leo1963 21
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,256 • Total comments across all topics: 280,951,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC