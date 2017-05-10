WiCipedia: Queen of Code, Female VCs & STEM Expectations
This week in our WiC roundup: Grace Hopper picture book is released; Israeli girls study more but expect less; female VCs come out on top; and more. Women in Comms' biggest event of 2017 is coming up NEXT WEEK on Monday, May 15, ahead of the Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Light Reading.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr 28
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr 21
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC