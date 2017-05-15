What venture capitalists think of Trump
TechCrunch's Connie Loizos took to the stage at Disrupt NY today with Stuart Ellman from RRE Ventures, Maha Ibrahim from Canaan Partners and Amish Jani of FirstMark Capital to talk about Trump, the economy and Uber. Apart from Peter Thiel , most venture capitalists were adamantly opposed to the idea of a Trump presidency during the U.S. election last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TechCrunch.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr 28
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr 21
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC