What venture capitalists think of Trump

TechCrunch's Connie Loizos took to the stage at Disrupt NY today with Stuart Ellman from RRE Ventures, Maha Ibrahim from Canaan Partners and Amish Jani of FirstMark Capital to talk about Trump, the economy and Uber. Apart from Peter Thiel , most venture capitalists were adamantly opposed to the idea of a Trump presidency during the U.S. election last year.

