Visteon Corp (VC) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC
Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Visteon Corp by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,371 shares of the auto parts company's stock after selling 17,463 shares during the period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan offer
|May 18
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr 28
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC