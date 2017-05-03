VCs Talk About What They're Looking For On New 1Mby1M Podcasts Channel - Sramana Mitra
Entrepreneurs with any interest in engaging investors and venture capitalists would be wise to give a listen to the new 1Mby1M Podcasts channel, now available on iTunes , TuneIn , Stitcher , and Google Play Music . With guests ranging from David Hornik of August Capital to Gus Tai of Trinity Ventures to Scott Sandel at NEA, this podcast gives listeners a seat at the table with an eclectic and influential group of investors.
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr 28
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr 21
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr 10
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr 3
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
