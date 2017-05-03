VCs Talk About What They're Looking For On New 1Mby1M Podcasts Channel - Sramana Mitra

VCs Talk About What They're Looking F...

VCs Talk About What They're Looking For On New 1Mby1M Podcasts Channel

Entrepreneurs with any interest in engaging investors and venture capitalists would be wise to give a listen to the new 1Mby1M Podcasts channel, now available on iTunes , TuneIn , Stitcher , and Google Play Music . With guests ranging from David Hornik of August Capital to Gus Tai of Trinity Ventures to Scott Sandel at NEA, this podcast gives listeners a seat at the table with an eclectic and influential group of investors.

