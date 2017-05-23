UK biotech boasts Europe's best pipeline as Brexit threat looms
Britain's biotech sector boasts the strongest new drug pipeline in Europe but industry leaders say it needs continued access to global talent, funding and regulatory clarity to thrive in the future - all of which could be jeopardized by Brexit. A new report on Wednesday showed Britain was well ahead of rivals like Germany, France and Switzerland in terms of the number of experimental drugs in clinical development at early-stage biotech firms.
