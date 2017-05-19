U.S. Startups Fail to Attract Expected Crowd of Small Investors 2 hours ago

U.S. Startups Fail to Attract Expecte...

U.S. Startups Fail to Attract Expected Crowd of Small Investors

Read more: Bloomberg

Investors sprinkled about $38 million across 142 companies since May 2016 when Title III of the JOBS Act allowed equity crowdfunding for non-accredited investors, according to data from industry tracker NextGen Crowdfunding LLC. plowed more than $69 billion into startups during 2016, according to the National Venture Capital Association -- and a little surprising, according to Richard Swart, a founding board member of the Crowdfunding Professional Association. "Everyone in the industry thought there'd be more uptake," said Swart, who also serves as chief strategy officer at NextGen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Chicago, IL

