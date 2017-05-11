Truepic fights photo fraud on apps li...

Truepic fights photo fraud on apps like Tinder and Airbnb

"Is that what they really look like?" "Did they Photoshop the pics of the house we're renting?" "Is this actually what I'm buying or just a photo ripped off the Internet?" These are the questions Truepic wants to answer with the startup's photo verification technology. Today Truepic unveils its SDK for embedding its tech in other products plus its own consumer app.

