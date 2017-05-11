Truepic fights photo fraud on apps like Tinder and Airbnb
"Is that what they really look like?" "Did they Photoshop the pics of the house we're renting?" "Is this actually what I'm buying or just a photo ripped off the Internet?" These are the questions Truepic wants to answer with the startup's photo verification technology. Today Truepic unveils its SDK for embedding its tech in other products plus its own consumer app.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TechCrunch.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr 28
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr 21
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC