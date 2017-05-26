Title insurance startup Spruce raises...

Title insurance startup Spruce raises $4.5M in venture funding

12 hrs ago Read more: The Real Deal

Title insurance startup Spruce raised $4.5 million in a Series A funding round from Bessemer Venture Partners, Omidyar Network, Third Prime Capital and other investors. The company, founded by finance entrepreneurs Patrick Burns and Andrew Weisgall, claims to offer cheaper and faster title insurance by using new technology to research and process contracts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.

