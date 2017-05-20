This VC's mansion just got a $20 million price chop, but it's still one of the most expensive homes in Silicon Valley First listed back in 2015 for $88 million, this home in the Silicon Valley town of Los Altos Hills just got a $20 million price cut. That original number made it "one of the most expensive properties ever to be publicly listed in the area," listing agent Michael Dreyfus of Sotheby's International Realty told The Wall Street Journal .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.