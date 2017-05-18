Theresa May wants to make up for a potentially massive shortfall in Uk VC funding
UK Prime Minister Theresa May has a plan to make up for a potentially massive shortfall in funding to British venture capitalists. Currently, UK-based VCs rely heavily on the European Investment Fund, an EU organisation that pools funding from different governments and banks to fund investments.
