Theresa May wants to make up for a potentially massive shortfall in Uk VC funding

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has a plan to make up for a potentially massive shortfall in funding to British venture capitalists. Currently, UK-based VCs rely heavily on the European Investment Fund, an EU organisation that pools funding from different governments and banks to fund investments.

