The VC firm that made early bets on Uber and Snap is investing in a marijuana breathalyzer
On May 23, Hound Labs , an Oakland-based startup that makes a breathalyzer for marijuana, announced a new $8.1 million round of funding led by Benchmark Capital. In the past, the Silicon Valley venture firm made early bets on Uber, Snap, Dropbox, and WeWork, among other technology giants.
