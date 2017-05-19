The ex-CEO of Just Eat has joined one...

The ex-CEO of Just Eat has joined one of the food delivery startup's first investors as a VC

David Buttress, the former CEO of food delivery startup Just Eat, has joined venture capital firm 83North as a general partner. In his new role, Buttress will aim to identify technology startups in Europe and Israel that have the potential to grow to the same size as Just Eat, which debuted on the London Stock Exchange in 2014 and now has a market cap in excess of $5 billion .

