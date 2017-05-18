Thai Intouch's VC arm to finalize two deals this year
Thai telecom company Intouch Holdings Pcl on Thursday said its venture capital arm plans to finalize two deals by mid-year. The company's venture capital fund has 200 million baht , which can be invested in the technology, telecommunications, and media sectors, said Tomyantee Kongpoolsilpa, vice president, group investor relations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr 28
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr 21
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC