Thai Intouch's VC arm to finalize two deals this year

Thai telecom company Intouch Holdings Pcl on Thursday said its venture capital arm plans to finalize two deals by mid-year. The company's venture capital fund has 200 million baht , which can be invested in the technology, telecommunications, and media sectors, said Tomyantee Kongpoolsilpa, vice president, group investor relations.

