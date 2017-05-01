Tencent poised for payment services expansion after Airwallex deal

Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings looks poised to kick-start the international expansion of its online payments system after leading the US$13 million, Series A funding round of Australian financial technology start-up Airwallex. Hong Kong-listed Tencent , which operates the popular social messaging platforms WeChat and QQ, "has a vested interest in cross-border payments as one of the largest mobile payments providers in the world", according to the fundraising announcement by Airwallex on Monday.

