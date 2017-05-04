Streetwise newsletter: Silicon Valley...

Streetwise newsletter: Silicon Valley Bank eyes Canada; Home Capital's looming debt deadline; Callidus's response to OSC review Add to ... A leading U.S. bank catering to technology companies and venture capitalists is putting down roots in Canada, hoping to be a lender of choice for the next wave of Canadian innovators. Silicon Valley Bank, based in Santa Clara, Calif., filed an application Thursday with Canada's banking regulator for a license to open a lending branch in Toronto.

