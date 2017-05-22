Startup that sells health insurance d...

Startup that sells health insurance data scores $5.5 million

Vericred, a Manhattan startup that sells health insurance data on plans, provider networks and drug prices, has raised $5.5 million in a Series A funding round led by Nashville, Tenn.-based FCA Venture Partners. When the company launched in 2014 it was using its data to power Plan Compass, a platform to help consumers choose health plans based on price and whether their doctors were in-network.

