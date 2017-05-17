Start-up for wearable authentication ...

Start-up for wearable authentication raises $15M Series B financing

Nymi, creator of the Nymi Band, has announced that it has closed a US $15 million Series B round of funding, led by new investor GII Tech from Dubai, with participation from Nymi's Series A investors, Relay Ventures and Ignition Partners. . This new round of financing, with the support of our existing investors and the addition of GII Tech Ventures, provides us with the necessary resources to enter the next phase of scaled deployments."

