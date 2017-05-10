Sovereign investors hunt for 'unicorn...

Sovereign investors hunt for 'unicorns' in Silicon Valley

9 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Sovereign investors are sinking more money into tech start-ups and opening offices in Silicon Valley in the hope of bagging a "unicorn" - the rare private firm that grows in value to over $1 billion. Sovereign wealth funds , which run over $6.59 trillion in assets, hope that investing at an early stage will yield outsize returns if the firms enjoy dizzying growth.

