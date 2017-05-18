SoftBank's Son Chases Boyhood Dreams ...

SoftBank's Son Chases Boyhood Dreams With $100 Billion Fund

When Masayoshi Son was a boy growing up on Japan's southern island of Kyushu, he kept a notebook to scribble down new inventions he hoped to create one day. Today, the SoftBank founder has almost $100 billion to invest on making the next big thing a reality.

Chicago, IL

