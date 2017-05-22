SoftBank's Fund Gets a Six-Letter Word

SoftBank's Fund Gets a Six-Letter Word

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Despite long-discussed plans to set up the mother of all venture capital funds, only two of the words in SoftBank Vision Fund's moniker had been spelled out until now. With Masayoshi Son as its investment monarch, clearly SoftBank Group Corp.'s identity was writ large, even though his publicly listed company will only hold a minority stake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loan offer May 18 Duke Thompson 1
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Apr 28 JamesPearce 453
Prestamo (Jan '12) Apr '17 Asia Pacific 226
loan update Apr '17 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr '17 richardx 6
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar '17 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,517 • Total comments across all topics: 281,196,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC