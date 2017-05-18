SK hynix joins Toshiba bid with Bain Capital

SK hynix has joined the final bidding for Japanese tech giant Toshiba's memory unit, it said Friday, to acquire part of a stake in the unit instead of a complete acquisition, reportedly in partnership with US buyout company Bain Capital. "Regarding the acquisition of management stake of Toshiba's memory unit, we decided to join the final bid in partnership with a consortium," the Korean chipmaker said in its regulatory filing Friday afternoon.

