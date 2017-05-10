Salesforce.com Inc. Seeks to Expand on Past Success with Latest $100 Million Venture Fund
The new Salesforce Platform Fund will support the development of Artificial Intelligence, or AI, based applications on the company's platform. The new fund will be the fourth from Salesforce Ventures, its strategic venture arm created in 2014.
