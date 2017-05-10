RISC-V Based Chip Startup Snags VC Funding

Startup SiFive Inc., a provider of customizable SoCs based on the RISC-V architecture, said it raised an additional $8.5 million in funding from Spark Capital, Osage University Partners and Sutter Hill Ventures. The Series B funding round brings the total amount invested in SiFive to $13.5 million, according to the San Francisco-based firm, an early leader in the emerging open source hardware movement.

