RedLock Launches with Comprehensive Cloud Infrastructure Security Offering

RedLock Cloud 360 platform makes major advancement with holistic visibility into public cloud infrastructure environments that helps truly assess and monitor risk Dynamic startup raises $12 million in funding from Sierra Ventures, Storm Ventures, Dell Technologies Capital, and other blue-chip investors )-- RedLock officially launched today with a cloud infrastructure security offering designed to overcome challenges faced by every modern enterprise. The RedLock Cloud 360a platform features technology that enables organizations to accelerate digital business by managing security and compliance risks across their entire public cloud infrastructure, but without impeding DevOps .

