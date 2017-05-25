Quantum Capital Management Invests $2...

Quantum Capital Management Invests $202,000 in First Solar, Inc.

Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in First Solar, Inc. during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,459 shares of the solar cell manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

