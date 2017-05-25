Quantum Capital Management Holds Stak...

Quantum Capital Management Holds Stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Quantum Capital Management held its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the investment management company's stock at the end of the first quarter.

Chicago, IL

