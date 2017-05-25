Quantum Capital Management Holds Stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
Quantum Capital Management held its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the investment management company's stock at the end of the first quarter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan offer
|May 18
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr 28
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC