Quantum Capital Management Has $464,000 Position in HollyFrontier Corp
Quantum Capital Management raised its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,359 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period.
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan offer
|May 18
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr 28
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
