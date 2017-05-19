Quantum Capital Management Has $153,000 Position in Atento SA
Quantum Capital Management increased its position in Atento SA by 46.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,733 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period.
