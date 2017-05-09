Qordoba Raises $5M Series A Round for Machine Learning Localization
Qordoba, the creators of the first machine-learning solution for localization, has raised $5M in Series A funding from Upfront Ventures and Rincon Venture Partners. Qordoba's technology allows users and machines to interact with and extract intention from natural language and data.
