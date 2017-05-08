Podium Raises $32 Million To Turn Pro...

Podium Raises $32 Million To Turn Product Reviews Into Conversion Opportunities

The customer review platform Podium on Tuesday announced it had raised a $32 million Series A round on Tuesday to support product development for emerging channels and new marketing applications of customer response data. The round for the Utah-based software-as-service startup was led by Accel Partners and includes Google Ventures, Summit Partners and Y Combinator.

