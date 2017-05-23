PNB Urges For More Private Venture Capital Funding
Permodalan Nasional Bhd is urging for more private venture capital funding in the country to boost innovation and transformation towards becoming a high-income nation by 2020. Its Group Chairman, Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar, said currently in Malaysia, the majority of such funding came from government sponsored institutions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan offer
|May 18
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr 28
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC