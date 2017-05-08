Orbital Insight raises $50M to track economies from space
Orbital Insight Inc., the startup betting on using big-data analysis of satellite imagery to give investors a more accurate and timely view of the global economy, raised $50 million from U.S. and Japanese investors to bring its total funding to $78.7 million. The Series C funding was led by Sequoia Capital, one of Silicon Valley's top venture capital firms, and additional investors included Geodesic Capital and Japan's Itochu Corp., Orbital said in a statement Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DM Review.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Business Owners that need funding Welcome!
|7 min
|taurusbritt7
|1
|Why Women Entrepreneurs Have a Harder Time Find... (Sep '16)
|13 min
|taurusbritt7
|3
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|18 min
|taurusbritt7
|454
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr 21
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr 10
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC