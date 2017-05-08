Orbital Insight raises $50M to track economies from space

Orbital Insight Inc., the startup betting on using big-data analysis of satellite imagery to give investors a more accurate and timely view of the global economy, raised $50 million from U.S. and Japanese investors to bring its total funding to $78.7 million. The Series C funding was led by Sequoia Capital, one of Silicon Valley's top venture capital firms, and additional investors included Geodesic Capital and Japan's Itochu Corp., Orbital said in a statement Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DM Review.