Ola Raises $104 Mn From Falcon Edge Capital, Ratan Tata's RNT Capital

According to Ola's filings with the Registrar of Companies, US-based hedge fund Falcon Edge invested about $62 million while UC-RNT Fund put in about $42 million. While UC-RNT Fund has pumped in Rs 267.99 crore, another Rs 402 crore has been infused by Falcon Edge , as per a regulatory filing by Ola parent ANI Technologies.

