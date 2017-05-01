Office startup Convene raises $68M from likes of Brookfield, Durst
Convene, which manages common spaces and amenities for office landlords, raised $68 million in a Series C round led by Brookfield Property Partners, bringing its total venture funding to $119.2 million. Founded in 2009, Convene hopes to become to office space what hotel flags are to hospitality.
