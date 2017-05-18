New Data Illuminates VC Bias Against ...

New Data Illuminates VC Bias Against Women

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Entrepreneur Magazine

Startup database Crunchbase in April released some unsettling, if unfortunately not unexpected, data about who exactly receives venture capital money. In 2016, $94 billion was invested in companies that had only male founders, while $10 billion went to businesses with at least one female founder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Entrepreneur Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loan offer 18 hr Duke Thompson 1
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Apr 28 JamesPearce 453
Prestamo (Jan '12) Apr 21 Asia Pacific 226
loan update Apr '17 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr '17 richardx 6
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar '17 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,303 • Total comments across all topics: 281,126,603

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC