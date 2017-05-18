New Data Illuminates VC Bias Against Women
Startup database Crunchbase in April released some unsettling, if unfortunately not unexpected, data about who exactly receives venture capital money. In 2016, $94 billion was invested in companies that had only male founders, while $10 billion went to businesses with at least one female founder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Entrepreneur Magazine.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loan offer
|18 hr
|Duke Thompson
|1
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr 28
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr 21
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC