Nav raises $13 million to help small businesses with credit scores
Goldman Sachs is investing $13 million in Nav, a startup that helps small businesses with financial advice and credit scores. Billionaire Steven Cohen's Point72 Ventures is also investing, along with Clocktower Ventures and the CreditEase Fintech Investment Fund.
