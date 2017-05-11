Mortgage startup Spruce bags $4.5 mln...

Mortgage startup Spruce bags $4.5 mln Series A

Next Story Prev Story
17 min ago Read more: PE Hub

New York City-based mortgage startup Spruce has raised $4.5 million in Series A funding, according to a source familiar with the company. Bessemer Venture Partners led the round with participation from other investors that included Omidyar Network, Third Prime Capital, Collaborative Fund and Notation Capital.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Venture Capital Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Loan offer May 18 Duke Thompson 1
Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06) Apr 28 JamesPearce 453
Prestamo (Jan '12) Apr '17 Asia Pacific 226
loan update Apr '17 SAN ISIDRO COMPANY 1
Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16) Apr '17 richardx 6
do you need a business loan (Sep '11) Mar '17 Leo1963 5
Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16) Feb '17 Chris Joe 4
See all Venture Capital Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Venture Capital Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,308 • Total comments across all topics: 281,315,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC