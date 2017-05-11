Mortgage startup Spruce bags $4.5 mln Series A
New York City-based mortgage startup Spruce has raised $4.5 million in Series A funding, according to a source familiar with the company. Bessemer Venture Partners led the round with participation from other investors that included Omidyar Network, Third Prime Capital, Collaborative Fund and Notation Capital.
