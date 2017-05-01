Marking Israel's first Independence D...

Marking Israel's first Independence Day without dreamer-in-chief Shimon Peres

To die at the ripe age of 93 is a blessing in Israel, a country used to mourning young soldiers fallen in war who had only just started to dream. Even so, the family of Shimon Peres and the team at the Peres Center for Peace were bracing to mark Israel's 69th independence celebrations, the first without the presence of the immigrant turned kibbutznik and then politician and president whose life so closely reflected the history of the nation and who was possibly its biggest dreamer.

