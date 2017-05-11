LPC: Lone Star exits Antares Capital unitranche joint venture
May 25 The Middle Market Growth Program , a joint venture between middle market lender Antares Capital and LStar Capital, the credit affiliate of private equity firm Lone Star Funds, is breaking up. Antares spokesperson Carol Ann Wharton confirmed that Lone Star has exited the partnership, but noted there will be no change for borrowers currently in the program.
