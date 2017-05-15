London-based VC Notion Capital raised 2 new funds that total A 167 million
Notion Capital, a London-based venture capital firm that backs startups across Europe, has raised two new funds that are collectively worth A 167 million. The VC, which focuses on backing enterprise software and cloud companies, announced on Tuesday that it has closed a new $80 million growth equity fund to back later stage startups with, and a $140 million venture fund to back early stage startups.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr 28
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr 21
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr '17
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC