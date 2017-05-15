London-based VC Notion Capital raised 2 new funds that total A 167 million

Notion Capital, a London-based venture capital firm that backs startups across Europe, has raised two new funds that are collectively worth A 167 million. The VC, which focuses on backing enterprise software and cloud companies, announced on Tuesday that it has closed a new $80 million growth equity fund to back later stage startups with, and a $140 million venture fund to back early stage startups.

