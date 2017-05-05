Internal Affairs: Central Valley Rep. Jeff Denham gets a new challenger
Josh Harder , a 30-year-old venture capital investor who recently moved home to Turlock, announced this week that he's running against Central Valley Congressman Jeff Denham , R-Madera. Harder's campaign got its first big campaign issue when Denham - like California's 13 other Republican congressional representatives - voted on Thursday for the American Health Care Act, the Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Venture Capital Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for companies and projects that need ve... (May '06)
|Apr 28
|JamesPearce
|453
|Prestamo (Jan '12)
|Apr 21
|Asia Pacific
|226
|loan update
|Apr 10
|SAN ISIDRO COMPANY
|1
|Venture Capital Contact Distribution List Avail (Feb '16)
|Apr '17
|richardx
|6
|do you need a business loan (Sep '11)
|Mar '17
|Leo1963
|5
|Champion Free Lending Group . (Feb '16)
|Feb '17
|Chris Joe
|4
|Investor seeking investment project (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|Leo1963
|21
Find what you want!
Search Venture Capital Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC