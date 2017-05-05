Internal Affairs: Central Valley Rep. Jeff Denham gets a new challenger

Josh Harder , a 30-year-old venture capital investor who recently moved home to Turlock, announced this week that he's running against Central Valley Congressman Jeff Denham , R-Madera. Harder's campaign got its first big campaign issue when Denham - like California's 13 other Republican congressional representatives - voted on Thursday for the American Health Care Act, the Republican bill to repeal and replace Obamacare.

