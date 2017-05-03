Instacart has no plans for IPO, co-founder says

Instacart has no plans to go public, its co-founder said on Wednesday, shutting down speculation that the 5-year-old grocery delivery service may be among tech companies in line for a market debut. San Francisco-based Instacart raised $400 million in its latest financing round in March, boosting the company's valuation to $3.4 billion as investors showed more enthusiasm for a business model whose viability had long been in question.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.