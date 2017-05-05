If it hadn't happened in real life, t...

If it hadn't happened in real life, the HBO comedy "Silicon Valley" surely would have invented Juicero. Pitched as "Keurig for juice," the WiFi-enabled product collected over $120 million in venture capital with the promise that tech-savvy health nuts would shell out $400 for the hardware and $5 to $8 for disposable, pre-cut "produce packs."

