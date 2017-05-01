How Cisco bought a $900 million startup for just $610 million

Just one year ago, Viptela was valued at $900 million by its investors, according to the database that tracks such things, Pitchbook. The startup had raised over $108 million in venture funding from VCs like Sequoia, and it achieved that valuation when it raised $75 million in May, 2016, led by European and Russian VC Redline Capital Management.

